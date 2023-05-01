Ceramic wall and floor tiles, porcelain stoneware large slabs, SPC flooring

In a sector where competition is at its highest, some companies are undoubtedly worthy of mention: Decor Union 2000 has been operating in the ceramic industry for more than two decades and has managed to evolve and look to the future, focusing on professionalism, farsightedness and creativity with the aim of achieving a quality sales and supply process.

Thanks to its wide range of products characterised by innovation, top quality, excellent durability and a good quality-price ratio, combined with flexibility in production and after-sales service, fast delivery and the ability to prepare even small orders tailored to customers’ needs, Decor Union 2000 is today at the forefront, constantly striving to meet the most varied needs of architecture and construction, improving not only the spaces, but also of the quality of life of those who live in them.

Gian Luca Cavazzoni, as company’s owner, explains:

“In the near future, it will be essential to focus on and improve service customisation, as this will be the differentiator for being chosen by customers.”

“This is why, over the last few years, Decor Union 2000 has created mechanisms that are now its strengths and that place the customer at the heart of the company and of the people who work for it”.

“Product selection and commercialisation are based on quality and respect for the environment, aesthetic appeal and market versatility, in order to meet the demand of a wide range of customers with a refined and modern taste. We are able to create ceramic products according to any specific requirement of our customers (e.g., colour, size, custom thickness) and offer an efficient after-sales service thanks to products always in stock, fast delivery and ongoing support from our staff.

One of our strengths is the ability to reproduce any image, drawing or effect (wood, marble, and the like) on our glass products. In addition, thanks to the latest digital technology, we also produce tables, sinks and kitchen tops obtained from porcelain stoneware slabs, either to our own design or to customers’ specifications.”

Decori Union 2000 Ceramiche

Via Radici in Piano, 24 – Tressano di Castellarano (RE)

Tel. 0536 824480

info@decorunion.it – www.decorunion.it