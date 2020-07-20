Camion in fiamme sull’A1, disagi al traffico





<a href='https://adv3.modena2000.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af2bf524&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adv3.modena2000.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=11&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af2bf524' border='0' alt='' /></a>

<a href='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aea56d8b&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aea56d8b' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae338f3c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae338f3c' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a5b2482e&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a5b2482e' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad5b613f&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ad5b613f' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af794e4c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://adv.seidisassuolose.it/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=11&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af794e4c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Disagi al traffico in A1 per l’incendio di un mezzo pesante, stamane intorno alle 6:00 al km 146 della corsia nord. Non si segnalano feriti. Le cause sono in corso di accertamento.